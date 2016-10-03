Coldplay announce summer Dublin show

As part of their 'A Head Full of Dreams' tour, Coldplay have announced they will play Dublin next summer.

The band will take to the stage at Croke Park on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

Since March of this year, the A Head Full Of Dreams Tour has played to 2.5 million people across Latin America, the US and Europe, including four sold-out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium. The show was created by the band alongside celebrated production designers Misty Buckley and Paul Normandale. The tour reaches Australia and New Zealand in December.

Tickets for Croke Park, Dublin are priced from €69.50 incl. booking fee and go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 7 from www.ticketmaster.ie. Subject to license.

A Head Full Of Dreams has sold more than four million copies since its December 2015 release, spawning the hit singles Adventure Of A Lifetime, Hymn For The Weekend and Up&Up, with over a billion YouTube video views between them. A fourth single, the album’s title track, has just been released. Last week, the band were nominated for four awards at this year’s MTV EMAs, including Best Live Act.