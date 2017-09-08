Conor McGregor parties at NI DJ’s Ibiza gig

A Norther Ireland DJ who has become one of Ibiza’s most popular, said she was stunned when Conor McGregor rocked up to listen to her set.

Fresh from his fight against Floyd Mayweather, McGregor is believed to have been in Ibiza for a wedding when he arrived at Ocean Beach on Monday.

DJ Loéca (Chloe McLennan) comes from Strabane and attended Lumen Christi College in Londonderry before graduating from Queen’s University, Belfast.

Loéca took up DJing while a student and her major breakthrough came when she was signed three years ago by ‘Ministry of Sound’ as a Hed Kandi International resident.

Speaking about her McGregor encounter, she said on Facebook: “Still on a high from the most amazing day I’ve ever had at Ocean Beach Ibiza.

“I almost died when Conor McGregor walked past the front of the DJ booth whilst I was playing. And to have him then come up to the DJ booth and party and listen to my full set was incredible!!!

“He is such a nice guy and I absolutely adore him.”

As a Hed Kandi International DJ, Loéca has performed gigs worldwide including Switzerland, Romania, Slovenia, the Middle East and Bali. This is now her eight successive season in Ibiza where she is in high demand at not only at her residencies such as Ocean Beach Club and Savannah on the Sunset Strip but at exclusive corporate functions and events which this summer have seen her play in Monaco and Cafe Del Mar, Barcelona.

A new monthly residency in Sugar in Londonderry, accompanied with headlining sets at Lush! Portrush and the Wright Venue in Dublin has cemented her place within the local music scene.