Country music sensation Nathan Carter announces Belfast return

Following the huge success of his two sell out arena shows earlier this year, Nathan Carter has announced he will be returning to Dublin and Belfast in 2018 to play 3Arena on Friday, March 23 and The SSE Arena on Saturday, March 24.

Tickets for Nathan Carter’s 2018 Arena Shows will go on sale this Friday, October 20 at 9am from all usual outlets.

It comes after a whirlwind few years for Nathan who has brought a whole new generation of fans of all ages to country music in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Last year saw the release of Nathan’s latest album ‘Stayin’ Up All Night’ which triumphed in the charts.

For tickets for the Belfast and Dublin shows, visit ticketmaster.ie.