Damien Dempsey announces Belfast date

Irish singer-songwriter Damien Dempsey is pleased to announce a headline Belfast show at the Limelight 1 on Thursday February 1, 2018. Described as one of the ‘most thoughtful singer-songwriters of his generation’, the troubadour tours in support of his seventh studio album Soulsun.

Damien Dempsey’s debut album in 2000, They Don’t Teach This Shit in School, set him apart as a unique and important voice, championed from an early stage in his career by Sinéad O’Connor. The follow-up, Seize the Day, marked the beginning of his relationship with producer John Reynolds, picking up many awards and leading to extensive international tours. Commercial and critical success continued with the release of the No 1 album, Shots (2005), backed by Brian Eno, and To Hell or Barbados (2007), which debuted at No 2 in the Irish charts.

An award-winning artist in his home country of Ireland - he has several prestigious Irish Meteor Awards to his name including Best Irish Male and Best Traditional Folk Award - and 17 years into an astonishing career, Damien Dempsey releases his seventh studio album, Soulsun, possibly his most exciting work to date.

The record features a stellar cast of female guest vocalists, referred to in the sleeve notes as ‘the mighty Celtic Warrior High Queens’. Dido joins Damien on a tender love song, Beside the Sea, and fellow Dubliner Imelda May appears on Big Big Love, an anthemic mid-tempo rock track. Pretty Bird Tree features Dingle singer Pauline Scanlon, a regular collaborator over the years.

Soulsun was recorded with long-term producer and collaborator John Reynolds in north London. Damien lived in the English capital for months, immersing himself in writing songs and soaking up inspiration from London’s rich tapestry of all human life. Perseverance and not allowing oneself to be consumed by negativity are recurrent themes in Dempsey’s songwriting.

