Daniel’s international status is riding high

DANIEL O’DONNELL is now in the middle of an exhaustive international touring schedule, wowing his fans at shows in Canada, the United States, Scotland and England over a three-month period until Christmas week.

The Donegal man spent September in Canada, performing and meeting up with his significant fan base in Hamilton (Ontario); Montreal (Quebec); Moncton (New Brunswick); Halifax (Nova Scotia); Summerside (Prince Edward Island), and St John’s (Newfoundland).

Next Thursday night, Daniel and his band are scheduled for a show at the Irish American Heritage Center, Chicago, before embarking on October 30 on a three week run of shows until November 18 at the Welk Theatre in Branson, Missouri in the picturesque Ozarck Mountains.

In December, Daniel is back in the UK, headlining shows in Glasgow, Southport, Nottingham, Harrogate, Bournemouth, Plymouth and Brighton. Daniel’s huge popularity as a country ‘n’ Irish, easy listenin’ performer also extends ‘Down Under’ and he hopes to return next year to Australia and New Zealand for another tour.

On February 13, the O’Donnell show bus will be at Fort Myers, Florida for the start of another three-week American tour until March 4 that will locate at major centres in the mid-west states of Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. No Irish country artiste has ever penetrated the entertainment scene in middle America quite like Daniel. His star as an international performer has never been higher, Back home, of course, Daniel, now 56, keeps his Irish fans happy with concert dates at selected venues, both North and South.

Looking to the future, Daniel confirms: “Right now, I intend to enjoy every moment of the wonderful opportunities coming my way in America. It is a great surprise at this stage of my career to be branching out in new directions, while still enjoying a loyal following in other places where I have been performing all of my life since I embarked on this wonderful journey.”