Don’t miss duo Dan and Shay

American country music duo Dan and Shay will be delighting fans when they perform at Mandela Hall in Belfast later this year.

The pair will be playing at the venue on December 7 and tickets are on sale now from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.

The critically acclaimed duo (Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Albums Chart with their first album Where It All Began, which was released in 2014.

Racking up more than 25 million YouTube views, they are the only new country duo in SoundScan recorded history to debut at No. 1.

Additionally, the pair has impressively sold over 1.5 million digital tracks and over 372,000 album equivalents to date, which includes 117 million streams. Their latest single “Nothin’ Like You” hit No. 1 at Country radio, while their debut single “19 You + Me” is certified Gold by the RIAA selling over 774,000 downloads. Dan + Shay have been nominated for both CMA and ACM’s “Vocal Duo of the Year” for two years in a row.

They will be joined on the bill by Catherine McGrath.