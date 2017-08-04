Eastside Arts Fest

This year’s EastSide Arts Festival, which takes place at various venues between now and August 14, is a noisy celebration of the creative energy of the people of East Belfast.

Next Friday (August 11), there will be a cabaret night at the Tumble Circus Big Top in CS Lewis Square. Your host for the night, George Firehorse, is a big, hairy man-child who also happens to be an award-winning comedian and magician.

Belfast-born harpist and songwriter Ursula Burns accidentally fell into comedy in more recent years when she uploaded the song It does not Rock to Youtube, and consequently won the Irish Musical Comedy Award. The songstress from Belfast has five critically acclaimed albums to her name, the latest being The Dangerous Harpist.

Manukahunney Blue will round off the evening with a sweet treat for all those who love music from the soul. Soul sisters Siobhan Brown and Jean Michelo, along with their talented three-piece band, will play a refreshingly varied set with a touch of blues, jazz, contemporary and classic soul and gospel to lift your spirits.

Gareth Dunlop will take to the stage in the Tumble Circus Big Top on August 12, and Ciaran Lavery will be on the same stage on August 13.

For further information or to book tickets log onto www.eastsidearts.net.