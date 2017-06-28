Ed Sheearn announces Belfast show

Following on from his fantastic performance at Glastonbury, Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be bringing his tour to Belfast next year, much to the delight of his legions of fans,

He will be playing at Boucher Playing Fiends on May 9 next year and tickets go on sale on July 8.

Ed’s 2018 tour news closely follows the troubadour’s phenomenal Glastonbury headline performance. Commanding thousands at the Pyramid Stage on Sunday evening, pulling in one of the festival’s biggest-ever crowds, and with over 3 million viewers tuning in from home, Ed continues his rise as one of the world’s most successful and unique musical talents.

Released in March this year, Ed’s third studio album ÷ (pronounced “divide”) reigns as 2017’s biggest-selling album of the year thus far, having sold over 8 million copies, globally, in the space of three months. The album is currently 7 times Platinum in Ireland and Ed’s gigantic comeback single “Shape of You” has surpassed 1.5 BILLION streams in less than six months!

It was recently announced that Ed, who was recently awarded a Songwriters Hall of Fame 2017 Hal David Starlight Award for his contribution to music, is soon to be honoured with an MBE for his services to music and charity.