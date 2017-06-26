Ed Sheeran hits back after being accused of using backing track at Glastonbury

Ed Sheeran has responded after being criticised for using a backing track during his headline set at Glastonbury Festival.

The singer-songwriter took to the Pyramid Stage at the festival on Sunday evening and drew a mixed response from fans, many of whom were irked that he appeared to be playing with the help of a backing track rather than a live band.

Sheeran, 26, has now taken to Twitter to defend himself and urged people to look up "loop station" online to fully understand how he performed solo.

He wrote: "Never thought I'd have to explain it, but everything I do in my live show is live, it's a loop station, not a backing track. Please google x."

He added: "Anyway, great night, great atmosphere, family, friends, fun. Love you all x."

Sheeran often uses live looping while performing on stage, as it allows him to record music and vocals by himself and play them back on a loop.

Musicians using a loop station, or a floor-based loop pedal, are able to layer up different musical elements to create a full-sounding track in order to play alone and without the aid of an actual backing track or band.

Some fans had taken to the social networking site to share their less-than-impressed thoughts on Sheeran, who they had assumed was using a backing track for his huge set at the festival.

One had written: "Is it a backing track or invisible musicians?!? Who's playing when Ed Sheeran stops?!? #GlastonburyFestival."

Another said: "Mystified by Ed Sheeran's live performance. He seems to record something, loop it, and then perform to a backing track? Not impressed…"

But others had caught on to Sheeran's musical method, with one writing: "I can't believe that there are still people in the world who think Ed Sheeran uses a backing track. EVERYTHING IS LIVE. EVERY SOUND IS HIM."

"For the Last time – ED SHEERAN IS USING A LOOP PEDAL. Not a backing track- he's Laying it down live which is bloody hard," another said.

During his divisive set, Sheeran reeled out a string of hits such as Castle On The Hill and The A-Team.