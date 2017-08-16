Elvis Presley to battle it out with Ed Sheeran for top shart spot

Elvis Presley could be back at top of the UK album exactly 40 years since his death - but only if he manages to outsell Ed Sheeran.

The two stars are battling for number one this week, with Presley's compilation The 50 Greatest Hits hoping to unseat Sheeran's Divide from the top spot.

If Elvis beats Ed, his record as the solo artist with the most UK number albums will grow to 14 chart-toppers.

But Sheeran holds two chart records that Presley is unlikely ever to beat.

Ed's first album Plus, released in 2011, has so far spent a total of 281 weeks on the UK album chart.

Elvis's first album managed only 16.

And Sheeran's first three albums have collectively clocked up 468 weeks on the chart, compared with just 61 for the first three albums by Presley.

Elvis has the edge when it comes to number one singles, however, having to date enjoyed 21 compared with just three for Sheeran.

He has also spent more weeks at number one in the singles chart (80) than his present day rival (17).

Presley's longest uninterrupted run at number one in the UK singles chart is eight weeks, with the song It's Now Or Never in 1960.

By contrast, Sheeran had an uninterrupted run of 13 weeks at the top earlier this year with Shape Of You.

Both artists have enjoyed uninterrupted spells at number one in the UK album chart, but here Presley beats Sheeran, with his 1962 album Blue Hawaii staying at the top for 16 straight weeks compared with nine weeks for Sheeran's album Divide.