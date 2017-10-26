Emmylou returns for a British Isles festival

EMMYLOU HARRIS is a country singer in the classic mould, a spirited lady blessed with a crystaline voice and a remarkable gift for phrasing.

Although now 70, Emmylou, from Birmingham, Alabama, is still in big demand on the US touring circuit and she keeps herself busy as a songwriter and in the recording studio with innovative albums and tribute compilations,

Recently on American television, with her band the Red Dirt Boys, Emmylou reinforced her reputation as a strong humanitarian with a show-stopping rendition of ‘Pilgrim’, which, she said, was a theme song “for the over 65 million displaced persons around the world”.

‘Pligrim’, written by Steve Earle, was part of a Grammy-winning 1992 LP that featured distinctive vocal input from Emmylou and other Nashville performers.

Emmylou, very popular on this side of the Atlantic, is coming to the UK and the Irish Republic to appear on the ‘Country to Country’ festival, which is scheduled over the week-end of March 9-11 in London, Glasgow and Dublin. She will join with other Nashville stars Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves and the Little Big Town group, as well as an impressive support line-up of other American performers.

The venues are the 3Arena in Dublin, the O2 in London and the SSE Hydro arena (formerly the Clyde Auditorium) in Glasgow, and tickets went on sale this week.

‘Country to Country’, which has operated for six years, is Europe’s biggest country music festival featuring the top American artistes.

Chris York, festival promoter confirmed: “Once again Country to Country is delighted to be bringing the finest in US talent to the UK and Ireland. Our fantastic partners the American Country Music Association continue to help us deliver the best event for the fans.”

The concept of the ‘Country to Country’ festival is modelled on the 1980s Silcut festival which was staged at the King’s Hall in Belfast and Wembley Arena in London.