Empire Music Hall date revealed for Duke Special

Duke Special has announced a show at Belfast’s Empire Music Hall on February 23.

It’s a welcome return to the Botanic Avenue venue, which has been synonymous with his career.

Duke Special’s new album Hallow, which is based around the poems of Michael Longley, will be released in October,

As ever, Duke Special is mining a new seam of inspiration, always trying to get to the bottom of what it means to be human.

By nature, the singer confesses to being a curious person. He is curious about theatre, books, music, poetry, art, love, life, redemption, death, 78RPM records and most recently, gardening! All of this is evidenced by his releases, which are a map of his passions.

Tickets, priced £19.50, are available from all Ticketmaster outlets,