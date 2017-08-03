Experience the very best of choral and organ music in Armagh

The annual Charles Wood Festival of Music and Summer School, which will take place in Armagh on August 20-27, is brimming with top-quality events. This year’s festival promises to be a fresh, varied and inspiring week of music-making.

A special highlight will be the Come and Sing event led by the internationally renowned choral composer John Rutter. Equally special will be a workshop by leading British jazz composer, Will Todd, and a seminar entitled ‘How the voice works’ by the Royal Opera House’s vocal coach Paul Farrington.

Another highloght will be some of the world’s finest choral music performed by the Charles Wood Singers. They will be conducted by the festival’s artistic director David Hill, who is chief conductor of the BBC Singers. In addition to leading worship at various services, the Charles Wood Singers will perform at the enchanting Concert by Candlelight and the showcase Gala Concert.

The line-up will also be introducing the new Charles Wood Girls’ Choir, supported by Ulster Carpets and Arts & Business NI. They will be making their debut in St Mark’s Parish Church Portadown on Wednesday August 23.

Full details of the programme, which also includes the Northern Ireland International Organ Competition and guest appearances by Regent House School Choir, Senior Winner of the BBC Radio Ulster School Choir of the Year, and Sam Kane, Northern Ireland Young Musician of the Year, are available at www.charleswoodsummerschool.org.

Bookings can be made online at www.armagh.co.uk/charleswood or by contacting Armagh Visitor Information Centre on 02837 521800.