Extra Shania Twain date announced after fans without tickets left disappointed

Amazing news for disappointed Shania Twain fans who failed to secure a ticket for her Dublin or Belfast shows, which both sold out in minutes on Friday morning!

Due to phenomenal public demand, a second date at 3Arena on Thursday, September 27 has been added.

Tickets for September 27, 2018 cost from €63.50 including booking and facility fees and go on sale this Thursday, October 5 at 9am via Ticketmaster. The announcement of the highly anticipated new Dublin dates comes as it was confirmed the Queen of Country Pop is definitely unable to tie down a second Belfast date.

Shania is a five-time Grammy Award-winner and the reigning Queen of Country Pop. With 90 million albums sold worldwide, she remains the top-selling female country artist of all time with albums including the Platinum-selling 1993 debut, Shania Twain and Grammy Award-winning, Double Diamond-selling 1995 release, The Woman in Me; Come On Over, which is the best-selling studio album in Soundscan history by a female artist in any genre and the best-selling country album of all time with over 40 million units sold worldwide.

Shania is also the first and only female artist to receive CMT’s Artist of a Lifetime Award with hits including ‘Any Man of Mine,’ ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much,’ ‘You’re Still the One,’ and “‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’

Visit Ticketmaster for more information.