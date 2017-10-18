Finest musicians performing at Atlantic Sessions

Following the sell-out success of Atlantic Sessions in 2016 and its 2017 NI Tourism Award, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will be bringing Atlantic Sessions back to the Causeway Coast, November 16-19. Over 50 of Northern Ireland’s finest musicians will perform live in coffee shops, hotels, restaurants, music venues and bars across the four days. Visitors will have an opportunity to see high profile artists in an intimate setting, with the stunning Atlantic as a backdrop. Each artist will play their own music for one hour, and this will form a music trail across the resorts of Portstewart, Portrush and Portballintrae.

Now in its ninth year and firmly established in the music calendar, Atlantic Sessions, which is this year working in partnership with Bushmills Irish Whiskey and Tourism Ireland, has emerged as a permanent feature and has gathered a reputation both among performers and music lovers. Live music ranges from traditional, bluegrass and Americana to electronic, indie and acoustic singer-songwriters. It offers a platform for emerging talent as well as established artists from across Northern Ireland an opportunity to bring their music beyond urban hubs.

Welcoming the return of the much anticipated music festival, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, councillor Joan Baird OBE said:

“Following on from the event’s success at the NI Tourism Awards earlier this year, we are delighted to welcome two new sponsors, Tourism Ireland and Bushmills Irish Whiskey. Our awards success, coupled with this high profile support, makes it a very exciting time for the event. Atlantic Sessions enjoys a much-deserved reputation as a fabulous live music event, offering intimate gigs with an unrivalled line-up of performers, and it is fully deserving of this recognition.”

Programming is by Snow Water, in association with Third Bar, and its director Carolyn Mathers commented: “Northern Ireland is extraordinary in the richness of its artistic talent and Atlantic Sessions is a perfect opportunity to showcase our creative energy to international audiences.”

For biographies, venues, map and trail times visit atlanticsessions.com or @atlanticsess on Twitter.