Foy Vance at CHSq

Foy Vance, together with special guests Amy McDonald, Ryan McMullan, and David C Clements, will be performing Custom House Square on Saturday August 19 and tickets are on sale now.

Foy Vance, a critically acclaimed singer songwriter from Bangor, returns to Belfast, following two sold out nights at the iconic Ulster Hall, to headline his largest ever show at Custom House Square this summer.

Gathering the acclaim of both fans and fellow musicians alike after the release of his debut album Hope in 2007, Foy was invited to tour worldwide with the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Marcus Foster, Snow Patrol, Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John.

Foy’s second full-length album, Joy of Nothing, debuted in 2013 on Glassnote Records and was followed up by his first live recording, Live at Bangor Abbey, released in 2015.

Foy’s debut recording on Gingerbread Man Records, The Wild Swan, was recorded in the legendary Blackbird Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, with Grammy-winning producer Jacquire King. It was produced by Sir Elton John.

Recently Foy partnered with Ben Affleck to record the credits song Moonshine for his feature film Live By Night.

Tickets for the CHSq show are on sale now.