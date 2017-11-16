Garth ‘tired but wired’ after long world tour

Megastar GARTH BROOKS has been buoyed at winning the American Country Music Association’s ‘Entertainer of the Year’ award for a sixth time and he has also been taking time to reflect on his highly successful world concert tour, which ends in Nashville on December 18.

The 55-year-old Oklahoma man revealed his global tour was only scheduled to last a year-and-a-half. But he kept it running for three years, three months and 400 shows.

“We call it being wired and tired,” said Garth, just after picking up the prestigious ‘Entertainment’ accolade at the CMA awards. “We’re all exhausted. But at the same time, we are having the best time of our lives, and you do not want it to end.

“I feel very lucky that people are not only showing up in the numbers that they’re showing up, but it’s the attitude in which they’re showing up that just makes you love them and never want you to leave that stage.”

Garths added that it shocks him that he is still as relevant today as he was when he started out charting his first single 28 years ago. In October 1995, I had the pleasure of exclusively interviewing Garth at his base in Nashville and, on that occasion, he expressed his reticence about how he was publicly percieved by a then growing fan base. He had doubts about whether the fans would turn up, but he should not have worried, as collosal attendances at his shows in the States and on this side of the Atlantic since confirmed.

In the CMA award stakes, Garth beat Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton for the top entertainment prize. “We’re a family,” he said about the Nashville music fraternity when accepting the CMA honour. He also paid tribute to the outstanding singing qualities of Miranda Lambert, female singer of the year. Miranda appeared at the ‘Harvest’ country festival in Enniskillen last August.

Charley Pride, who also appeared in Enniskillen, was honoured at the awards by the CMA establishment and tributes were also paid to Glen Campbell, who died in August.