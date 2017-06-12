Geri Horner releasing charity single in memory of George Michael

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner is making a comeback with a solo single penned in memory of George Michael.

Angels In Chains, to be released globally, is the star’s first single in the UK for 12 years .

Profits from the single, which also features Shirley Lewis, the backing singer who worked with the ex-Wham! star, will go to one of Michael’s favourite charities, Childline.

The single will be released on June 23, two days before what would have been Michael’s 54th birthday.

Horner, who gave her young son the middle name George, said: “When I first heard the sad news of his passing, I was nine months pregnant with my son Monty and I was full of emotions.

“I didn’t know quite what to do with my feelings so I put it in a song, which became Angels In Chains.”

The singer, who was a close friend of Michael, said: “I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to work on this record with (producer) Chris Porter and the same team George had hand picked for his own projects.

“I am first and foremost a George Michael fan, so to be in the same studio with these amazingly gifted artists who have put their stamp of so many of my favourite records was a real privilege for me.

“In the process I found how healing making this record had been not only for me but also for everyone involved.

“This is our way of saying goodbye to our friend and music idol, and I hope George’s fans enjoy this as much as we have making it.”

The ballad references many of Michael’s songs including Father Figure, Faith, Freedom and Through.

Horner’s (formerly Halliwell) last single, Half Of Me, was released in 2013 but only in Australia, where the star was on the judging panel for Australia’s Got Talent.