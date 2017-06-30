Get VIP tickets for Nathan Carter at Dalriada Festival

Fans of Irish country music sensation Nathan Carter will be delighted to learn that VIP tickets are now on sale to see the man himself at the Dalriada Festival in July.

The Country star will bring his energetic show to the magnificent surroundings of Glenarm Castle on Antrim’s scenic North Coast to kick off the Dalriada Festival, which takes place from July 14 to 16.

Nathan has introduced a limited number of VIP ‘Friends of Nathan’ tickets, where the ticket price of £35 includes a meet and greet with him before the show and gold circle tickets.

VIP tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster or save on booking fees by purchasing from Bert McCormack record shop Ballyclare, DairySide Stores, Larne tourist office, Day to Day store Glenarm, Spar Carnlough, Cushendall Community Centre, and Clubworld Travel, Carrickfergus.