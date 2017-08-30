Glen Hansard announces three Christmas gigs

Sing-songwriter Glen Hansard has announced three special Christmas gigs in Belfast and Dublin.

Hansard, an Oscar winner on the back of the movie Once, will play the Ulster Hall on December 15 and two dates at Vicar Street (Dec 17 and 18).

Known widely for his work fronting The Frames and The Swell Season, Dublin native Hansard played two sold-out intimate shows at Vicar Street in August, and now he's bringing the big band back together with strings, horns, bells and whistles to perform three festive shows.

Tickets for all three gigs go on sale Tuesday, September 5 at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie and www.ulsterhall.co.uk for the Belfast gig as well as outlets nationwide. Special guests to be announced.