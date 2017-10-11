Grammy award winning The Mavericks announce headline Belfast show

Grammy award winning eclectic US band The Mavericks have announced they are set to perform a headline Belfast show at The Limelight 1 on Tuesday, February 6.

The band formed in 1989 and is best known for their chart topping single ‘Dance the Night Away.’

They released their new album ‘Brand New Day’ earlier this year to huge success.

The Mavericks were founded more than 25 years ago by Malo and Deakin as a standout alternative band in a Miami rock scene dominated by hair metal and punk.

Improbably, they were noticed by super-producer Tony Brown in Nashville, and when they got signed to innovative MCA Records, they upended expectations in country music. Their blend of Cuban grooves and Bakersfield-inspired twang netted them several CMA and ACM Awards plus a Grammy in 1995.

They charted numerous singles and albums while earning accolades as one of the finest live bands in the business.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 13 at 10am from limelightbelfast.com.