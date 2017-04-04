Guns N’ Roses confirm full line up for Slane Castle

Guns N’ Roses return to Slane Castle on Saturday, May 27 for their sold-out concert with their Not In This Lifetime Tour, 25 years since they last played the legendary venue.

Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan & Otherkin have just been added to the bill as special guests.

Speaking this morning, Lord Henry Mountcharles stated: “I am delighted with this line up. Royal Blood is a really exciting act and I am thrilled they are on the bill. The local connection with Otherkin is special.”

Brighton based drum n bass duo Royal Blood released their self-titled debut album in 2014, which went to Number 1 in Ireland. The BRIT award winners are renowned for their high-energy live show.

American grunge star Mark Lanegan’s new album Gargoyle, set for release on April 28, has been garnering stellar reviews.

Otherkin are a grunge-pop band from Dublin, fronted by Slane local Luke Reilly. Their debut album is due out later this year.

Guns N’ Roses’ sold all 80,000 general admission tickets when they went on sale last December.

