Holy Smokie as Yorkshire band to play Belfast

Rock outfit Smokie have just announced details of a forthcoming tour with a Belfast date set for Friday February 16, at the Waterfront.

The Yorkshire born band will also play the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny on February 17, and Vicar Street Dublin on February 18, with tickets on sale now.

After getting together during their school days in the late 60s, the group went on from being British chart-toppers to achieving global success, selling out tours and gaining platinum records in four decades.

Their sound is a combination of hook-laden songs, and their distinctive but unashamedly Stateside-influenced soft-rock harmonies make an interesting vocal blend to create a unique, bittersweet result.

They were famously named by Vladimir Putin as his favourite group, after he asked them to perform at his personal New Year’s Eve party at the Kremlin Palace.

The current band members are Terry Uttley, Steve Pinnell, Martin Bullard, Mike Craft and Mick McConnell.

Tickets for Smokie are available from the Waterfront Box Office and Ticketmaster.

Log onto www.waterfront.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk for more information.