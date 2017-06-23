Search

IN PICTURES: 12 brilliant photos from Jess Glynne at Belsonic

Jess Glynne wowed crowds at Belsonic in Belfast on Thursday night.

Fans braved the rain as the English singer-songwriter opened her show with 'Right Here' and 'No Place I'd Rather Be'. She was supported by supported by Danish DJ Martin Jensen.