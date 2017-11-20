Iron Maiden - Belfast 2018 - How to purchase tickets

Iron Maiden fans in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will be keen to get their hands on tickets to the band's Legacy of the Beast Tour when it comes to Belfast in 2018.

Is Iron Maiden bringing the new tour to both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland?

No. The only Iron Maiden concert due to take place on the island of Ireland in 2018 is in Belfast on Thursday August 2 and according to the ban's official webpage "no further countries will be added to this touring schedule".

Where is the Belfast concert taking place?

The S.S.E. Arena (formerly the Odyssey Arena).

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets to Iron Maiden: The Legacy of the Beast in Belfast in 2018 go on sale on Friday November 24, 2017 at 9am.

How do I purchase tickets?

Iron Maiden tickets can only be purchased via www.ticketmaster.ie and the S.S.E. Arena Box office. There will be no outlet sales.

How do I contact the S.S.E. Arena?

Telephone the S.S.E. Arena Box Office 02890 739074 or visit www.ssearenabelfast.com.

I heard Iron Maiden's 2018 tour is 'card entry' - what does that mean?

This is very important. Card Entry essentially means paperless.

Step one: to purchase your tickets online or by phone using a debit or credit card.

Step two: bring the payment card you used to purchase the tickets and a valid photo I.D. with you to the concert.

Step three: on arrival, go directly to the door with your guest, present your I.D. and swipe your card for entry.

For more information on 'Card Entry' visit ticketmaster.ie/creditcardentry

Is there a pre-sale for fans?

Yes. There will be an exclusive pre-sale for Fan Club members starting on Monday November 20.

Is there a limit on the number of tickets I can purchase?

Yes. Four tickets can be purchased per person in the pre-sale however it increases to six tickets per person when the tickets go on general sale on Friday November 24, 2017.

Fans are being urged to adhere to published ticket limits. Persons who exceed the ticket limit may have any or all of their order(s) and tickets cancelled without prior notice by Ticketmaster in its discretion.

This includes: orders associated with the same name, e-mail address, billing address, credit card number or other information.

When does the new tour start?

Iron Maiden will kick-off their Legacy of the Beast tour in Estonia on Saturday May 26, 2018.

Will there be any special guests?

Yes. Killswitch Engage from from Westfield, Massachusetts, U.S.A have been named as the supporting act.