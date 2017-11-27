It’s official - Lush Classical 2018 is returning to Belfast

It has just been confirmed that Lush Classical is returning to the SSE Arena, Belfast on October 12, 2018 with the Ulster Orchestra.

For the last two years Lush have produced one of the most spectacular events held in Northern Ireland.

The last two events sold out in the SSE Arena, which featured a 60-piece symphony orchestra, world-renowned DJs and live vocalists performing floor fillers from the past 20 years produced in conjunction with Kylie Minogue’s musical director. People aged 18 to 65 are brought together, in an electric atmosphere dancing the night away to classics like For An Angel, Insomnia and Such A Good Feeling.

Tickets go on sale today, Friday from ticketmaster.ie and kellysportrush.com/tickets plus The SSE box office.