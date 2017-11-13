Jeff Lynne’s ELO announces 2018 UK and Ireland tour

Following triumphant shows at Wembley Stadium, Sheffield Arena and Glasgow SSE Hydro earlier this summer, Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced 10 arena shows for Autumn 2018 - including a show at The SSE Arena, Belfast on Friday, October 26.

More popular than ever, Jeff Lynne’s ELO have always been known for their epic live shows which innovatively blends rock, pop and classical music.

ELO has had 26 UK Top 40 singles, making Lynne’s sweeping productions some of the most recognisable music of the last 40 years and helping sell over 50 million records worldwide.

Widely agreed upon as one of the greatest record producers in music history, Lynne was a co-founder and member of The Travelling Wilburys together with Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, George Harrison and Tom Petty.

He also worked as a producer and collaborator with some of the biggest names in music including The Beatles, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, and most recently, Bryan Adams.

Looking ahead to the new shows, Jeff said: “Our audiences are amazing. It’s like they’re in the group. We can’t wait to play for them again.”

As well as the highly anticipated Belfast performance on October 26, Jeff Lynne’s ELO will play Dublin’s 3Arena on Thursday, October 25.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 17 at 9am via the SSE Arena, Belfast Box Office: Tel. 02890 739074 and online at: ssearenabelfast.com.