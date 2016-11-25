Kimmie Rhodes and Paul Brady lead songwriting talent at BelNash

THE 13th Annual Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival 2017 is set to feature top acts including American country star Kimmie Rhodes, the legendary Belfast Born songwriter Paul Brady and Irish performer Declan O’Rourke in a line-up that will see more than 100 artists take to the stage in March.

Joining them will be top Nashville songwriter Darrell Scott, Belfast blues star Kaz Hawkins, Bangor songwriter Sam Wickens and many acts to be announced in a packed ‘Belnash 2017’ festival.

In five days running from March 1 until March 5, 2017 – there will be 30 concerts seeing local, national and international artists grace stages in Belfast’s Clayton Hotel and the Empire Music Hall.

Organiser, and Panarts director, Colin Magee, welcomed the star-studded line-up as a sign of Belfast’s musical development.

“When we started out 12 years ago to highlight creativity and musically gifted local artists, few could find a venue to perform their original songs,” he said.

“Belfast is now brimming with music venues and world-class talent.

“BelNash 2017 will feature many songwriters in the round events, where we link emerging local artists with more established international award winning performers.”

Fan favourite Kimmie Rhodes, best known for her duets with Willie Nelson will also be returning to Belfast after her worldwide tour and recording time with Mark Knopfler, Emmylou Harris and Trisha Yearwood.

For 2017, there will be some new faces, including Mac McAnally, one of Nashville’s most successful writers, who will be performing two shows.

With numerous hits to his name, Mac is set to be one of the many highlights of the Festival.

Alongside the 30 concerts, Belfast’s largest music industry conference, the Panarts Song Writing Convention, will host huge artists over two days who will share their song-writing skills with new and emerging local talent.

Music industry organisations such as PRS for Music, IMRO, BMI and Help Musicians NI will be on hand to answer questions about collecting royalties, copyright, income streams for artists and recording and selling music.

Panarts principal funder is the Arts Council of Northern Ireland supported by Arts & Business NI and media partners Cool FM & Downtown Radio.

Commercial sponsors include United Airlines, Clayton Hotel Belfast, Forestside Shopping Centre, Avalon Guitars, Dawsons Music Belfast and PRS for Music Foundation.

Tickets for the first six concerts are contained in an All Concerts Gold Ticket and the conference for the 13th Panarts Song Writing Convention are on sale at www.belfastnashville.com.

You can also call the box office on 02890 246609 or call in person to the Belfast Welcome Centre, Donegall Square North.