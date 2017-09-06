Liam Gallagher announces intimate Belfast show

Rock Icon Liam Gallagher has announced an intimate headline show at the Ulster Hall, Belfast on Monday October 30 and tickets are on sale now.

Representing his first tour following the October 6 release of his debut solo album ‘As You Were’, the announcement comes as Liam is back at the height of his powers.

After playing sets full of emerging classics and old favourites at the Reading and Leeds Festivals, Liam Gallagher can now announce the first headline tour of his solo career.

His return has been nothing short of spectacular, from emotive scenes in Manchester to huge sing-a-longs at Glastonbury, while three new tracks – ‘Wall of Glass’, ‘Chinatown’ and ‘For What It’s Worth’ – are already establishing themselves as towering anthems, delivered with Liam’s once-in-a-lifetime vocal.