Liam Gallagher announces return to Belfast

Ahead of his sold out show at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Monday night, Liam Gallagher has announced a headline show at Belsonic, Ormeau Park on Saturday June 16, 2018.

This will be his largest headline show in Belfast to date.

Following the release of his number 1 selling debut solo album ‘As You Were’, the announcement comes as Liam is back at the height of his powers.

Liam Gallagher released his debut solo album, “As You Were”, on October 6, which went straight to Number 1 in the UK & Ireland, and is still in the top ten.

In the UK, the album is one of the biggest albums of the year, having exceeded 100,000 first week sales and out-selling the rest of the Top 20 combined.

Tickets go on sale on Friday November 3 at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie, Katy’s Bar and Ticketmaster outlets nationwide. Northern Ireland customers 0844 277 44 55 and Republic of Ireland customers 0818 719 300.