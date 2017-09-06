Liam Gallagher gig at Ulster Hall, Belfast: how to get your hands on tickets

Liam Gallagher plays Belfast next month and tickets for the highly-anticipated show are expected to sell out fast.

With an effortless blend of emerging anthems and Oasis classics, the ex-Oasis frontman has already returned in style with standout performances at One Love Manchester and Glastonbury.

And new tracks 'Wall of Glass' and 'For What It's Worth' mark a genuine return to form.

The Mancunian rock icon releases his debut solo album, As You Were, on October 6 and has chosen the Ulster Hall as the first venue on his UK tour.

Tickets, priced £35, go on sale on Friday (September 8) at 10am and can only be bought at the Ulster Hall Box Office or online at www.ulsterhall.co.uk. Alternatively you can call 028 9033 4455.

Balcony tickets are for over 14s only, while standing is for over 16s only. Tickets limited to 4 per person / per booking.

Liam Gallagher UK tour dates:

October

30 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

December

3 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 – Plymouth, Pavilions

7 – London, Alexandra Palace

10 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12 – Birmingham, Arena

13 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

15 – Brighton, Centre

16 – Manchester, Arena