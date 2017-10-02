Limited tickets for Belfast show released as Little Mix confirm special guests

A limited number of extra tickets have just been released for Little Mix as they prepare to perform a highly anticipated show in Belfast this November 7 and 8 at the SSE Arena.

The exciting announcement comes as Little Mix have confirmed Aleem and Lina as special guests for the show.

Since 2011 Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have established themselves as one of pop’s brightest acts.

Their new album ‘Glory Days’, was led by the well known cheeky lead single ‘Shout Out To My Ex’, with more signature hits including ‘Move’, ‘Wings’ and the worldwide smash hit single ‘Black Magic.’

The Number One-selling girlband have also scored over half a billion YouTube and Vevo views worldwide, alongside massive tours of the UK and Ireland, Australia, Japan and the US – where their debut album smashed a record the Spice Girls previously held for almost two decades.

In many ways, however, it was their third album, 2015’s ‘Get Weird’, that was the real turning point.

Released in the hugely competitive month of November it crashed into the chart at Number Two, spent the rest of that year in the Top 10 and by August 2016 had become the biggest-selling album of their careers.

The album’s success also meant they could head out on yet another arena tour, this time playing an incredible 60 shows across Europe (including three sold out shows in Belfast), Australia and Asia, and selling over 500,000 tickets.

