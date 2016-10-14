Little Mix: Girl band that left fans feeling ‘gutted’ is coming back

A girl band that caused up-roar when they cancelled a concert in Belfast 20 minutes before it was due to start will return to Northern Ireland as part of their latest tour next year.

‘Little Mix’ left many of their Northern Ireland fans devastated when they cancelled their concert at the SSE Arena, Belfast earlier this year.

Many parents with young children had made the journey from all over Northern Ireland to Belfast in time for the 2.00 p.m. matinee show, however at 1:40pm the packed arena was told that shows in the afternoon and evening would not go ahead.

Related Article: Little Mix concert dates rescheduled

‘Little Mix’ announced via a video on Twitter that their new album ‘Glory Days’ will be released worldwide on Friday November 18.

The band is due to perform in the SSE Arena in Belfast on Tuesday November 7, 2017.

Tickets for the band’s U.K. tour go on sale on October 21, 2016.