London Grammar announce Waterfront show

Fresh off the back of scoring their first No.1 album, with Truth Is A Beautiful Thing, London Grammar have just announced a major headlining show at Belfast Waterfront in November.

The band will be performing at the Waterfront Hall on Thursday November 2.

The album sees the trio taking their sparse electronic pop into more cinematic territory, with lead singer Hannah Reid’s vocals as dramatic and mesmerising as before.

London Grammar’s 2013 debut If You Wait was hugely successful, being certified double-platinum in the UK and seeing the band pick up multiple awards.

Tickets, priced £35.50, are available from the Waterfront Hall Box Office and Ticketmaster outlets.