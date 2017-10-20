Market Place is set to rock

After an absence of a few years, Britain’s Got Talent’s RJ Rocks returns with a bang. With an all-new show and an all-new band, RJ brings his tribute show back to the 1970s and 80s with some of rock’s greatest acts, his setlist includind hits from The Who, Guns ’n’ Roses, Rod Stewart, Queen, Status Quo and Bon Jovi. Fans know that RJ puts his heart and soul into every show and an enjoyable evening should be guaranteed.

Featuring an all-star band whose members have played with artists such as Elton John and Mike and the Mechanics, RJ Rocks the 70s and 80s will be staged on Saturday October 28 at the Market Place Theatre, Armagh.

Barry Steele is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading vocalists playing homage to the legendary Roy Orbison in his hit show, the Roy Orbison Story.

He has stunned audiences across the globe with his uncanny similarity and ability to authentically revive the exquisite toe-tapping sound of this music giant.

Barry Steele is electric as he takes you on this specially produced musical journey in time, in which he celebrates the 30th anniversary of The Big O and The Traveling Wilburys. The show also features chart busting hits originally made famous by George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Jerry Lee Lewis, Del Shannon and The Big O.

Backed by a big screen and talented musicians, the result is an incredible fusion of 60s solid gold classics and 80s contemporary musical genius, all on one stage.

The Roy Orbison Story is on stage for one evening only on Friday November 3 at the Marketplace Theatre at 8pm. Tickets are priced £21 each.

Visit www.marketplacearmagh.com for full details and bookings, or contact the box office on 0283752 1821.