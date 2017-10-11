Mike Denver set for Theatre at the Mill

Mike Denver and special guest Caitlin Murtagh take to the stage at the Theatre at The Mill on Thursday 19 October. One of Ireland’s most popular singers Mike Denver has once again had a recent sell out nationwide tour at concert venues north and south, this latest tour will no doubt be the same.

The ‘Galway Boy’ is getting more popular as each year passes. His show is an excellent mix of Mike Denver hits, country classics and middle of the road hits. With his excellent band and a super stage show this promises to be a fantastic night of entertainment.

Special guest Caitlin Murtagh is one of the most respected and talented country singers on the music scene and is currently touring Ireland and the UK. Caitlin has won numerous top female vocalist Country Music Awards and presents her own one hour music show.

Tickets for this great evening of music are available from www.theatreatthemill.com or call 02890 340202.