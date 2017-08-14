Miley Cyrus apologises for teen choice awards no-show

Singer Miley Cyrus has apologised to fans after failing to show up at the Teen Choice Awards due to her "unrealistic" schedule.

The Wrecking Ball star thanked the organisation for honouring her with its most prestigious accolade, the Ultimate Choice award, and said she was "beyond bummed" that she could not pick it up in person.

Cyrus already has 18 Teen Choice awards under her belt after more than 10 years working with the glamorous annual Los Angeles ceremony.

Addressing her legions of fans, she wrote: "To my dearest fans & all of those watching @teenchoicefox!

"I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with #TheUltimateChoiceAward! I am beyond bummed I couldn't make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor!

"I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement! I've been tryin to keep the secret but I can't hide it any longer!"

The 24-year-old also shared a childhood photo of herself to promote upcoming single Younger Now and added: "I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I'm thankful everyday for those who listen!

"I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THATS what we need most! Love Love & more LOVE!"

The no-show did not get in the way of a successful evening as stars enjoyed performances from Britons including Louis Tomlinson and Rita Ora.

Grammy award-winner Ed Sheeran picked up the Choice pop song prize for hit single Shape Of You while other winners included Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony, Chris Pratt and Zendaya.

Bruno Mars was also honoured with the Visionary award and Maroon 5 picked up the Decade award.