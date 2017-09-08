Miranda gets top five scoops in Music City

MIRANDA LAMBERT, a singer/songwriter who last month wowed the audience at the ‘Harvest’ country festival in Enniskillen, has scooped a ‘top five nominees’ for this year’s American Country Music Association awards.

The 33-year-old Texan, who is married to fellow country singer Blake Skelton, has been nominated for best female singer and best song, album (with The Weight of These Wings), music video and single of the year (with her Tin Man recording). Keith Urban and the Little Big Town group follow close behind Miranda with four CMA nominations each.

In the prestigious ‘Entertainer of the Year’ category, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban were the nominees.

Award-winning is nothing new to Miranda - she was top female vocalist, for a record six consecutive times between 2010 and 2015. Last year, the accolade went to another Nashville female favourite Carrie Underwood.

An appropriate and timely nominee in the best CMA musical category is the Funny How Times Slips Away rendition by the late Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson. The CMA awards will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 8.

Miranda Lambert shared the stage with Charley Pride and delighted thousands of fans at the Enniskillen hoedown at St Angelo Airport, which was also replicated at a simultaneous festival, promoted by Aiken Promotions, at Westport in Co Mayo.

Outside her solo career, Miranda is a member of the Pistol Annies group alongside Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley and she has won several Grammy awards. since arriving in Nashville just over a decade ago.

Her debut album Kerosene (2005) was certified Platinum in the United States, producingd hit singles Me and Charlie Talking, Bring Me Down, Kerosene, and New Strings. All four singles were in the top 40 on Billboard Hot Country Songs. Now, in Nashville today, Miranda is unquestionably the tops.