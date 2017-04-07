Moira Calling line up announced

Music

Headliners on the Festival Main Stage on Saturday September 9 will be the acclaimed euphoric indie folk quintet, Eliza and the Bear, with Flyte, Emerald Armada, Girls Names, Stomptown Brass, Brand New Friend and Franklyn completing the Main Stage Magnificent Seven.

With the line-up for the All the Little Lights second stage still to be announced, Moira Calling is shaping up to be one of the top NI music festivals of the summer.