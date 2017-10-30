Morrissey announces Dublin tour date

Former Smiths frontman Morrissey has announced new tour dates to accompany the release of his new album, Low in High School. Morrissey will take his new show to Dublin’s 3Arena on February 20 with tickets on sale from Friday November 3 via Ticketmaster.

The surly star’s latest release has been billed as “consistently excellent” by Q and “glistening and richly textured...partisan powerful and controversial” by MOJO. The Daily Telegraph describes the latest satirical series of songs as “classic Morrissey: musically adventurous, witty and political”.

Low in High School will be released on November 17 via Etienne Records and BMG.

The album was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and in Rome at Ennio Morricone’s Forum Studios; it is produced by Joe Chiccarelli, who has worked with Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck and The White Stripes.

This will be Morrissey’s first UK and Ireland tour since 2015, giving fans the chance to hear tracks from Low in High School.

Rising to prominence as frontman of The Smiths, Morrissey went on to forge a successful career as a solo artist, with all ten of his solo efforts landing in the Top 10 on the UK album charts. Releasing his debut solo album Viva Hate back in 1988, he has since released a number of critically acclaimed follow-ups including Kill Uncle and Your Arsenal as well as his successful comeback album You Are the Quarry following a five year hiatus in 2004.

In 2013, Morrissey published his autobiography with Penguin Classics, immediately topping the best-seller list.

Tickets to see Morrissey at Dublin’s 3Arena on February 20, 2017 are available from Ticketmaster from Friday November 3 at 9am. Visit www.ticketmaster.ie. Low in High School is released on November 17.