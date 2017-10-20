Music fills Londonderry for International Choir Fest

Song will fill the air as the City of Derry International Choir Festival kicks off on October 25 continuing over four musical days.

In addition to the competitive schedule and official concerts, participating choirs will step off the stage and onto a community choral trail, appearing in numerous pop-up locations in the city.

You can catch informal performances from the visiting choirs in venues such as Foyleside, the Craft Village, Sainsbury’s, the City Hotel, the Railway Station, Altnagelvin Hospital and many other locations. Several churches will also play host to visiting choirs during their Sunday morning services on October 29 as part of the festival’s Sacred Trail.

This year’s festival line-up sees an array of singers from Portugal, Poland, Estonia, Denmark, Norway, England and Ireland. The Choral Trail adds another dimension to the formal events taking place in St Columb’s Hall as singers spill out onto the streets to bring their music to the public.

All Choral Trail performances are free of charge.

Tickets for all evening concerts are currently on sale from the Millennium Forum Box Office. Visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk or call the box office 02871 264455.