Music legend Liam Gallagher announces intimate Belfast show

Rock legend Liam Gallagher is to play an intimate show in Belfast in October.

The former Oasis frontman will play on October 30 at the Ulster Hall.

His debut solo album ‘As You Were’ comes out on October 6.

Fans who pre-order any format of Liam’s new album from his official site will be able to access an exclusive 48-hour presale on Ticketmaster.co.uk commencing at 10am on Wednesday September 6.

Everyone who pre-orders the album will receive instant downloads of ‘Wall of Glass’, ‘Chinatown’ and ‘For What It’s Worth’.

Tickets are on sale Friday September 8 at 10am from Ticketmaster, the Ulster Hall website and Ulster Hall Box Office, Katy’s Bar and Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.

Northern Ireland customers 0844 277 44 55 & Republic of Ireland customers 0818 719 300.