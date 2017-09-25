MUSIC | Noel Gallagher coming to Belfast

World renowned singer-songwriter, Noel Gallagher, has announced he will play a concert in Belfast in May 2018.

The gig will take place in the SSE Arena on Wednesday May 9 and will form part of the UK and Ireland tour of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds following the release of their new album, 'Who Built the Moon?'.

The new album will be released on Friday November 24.

Gallagher and his band will also play the 3Arena in Dublin on Friday May 10.

Tickets go on sale on Friday September 29 at 9am and will be available to buy from: The SSE Arena, Belfast Box Office: Tel. 02890 739074 | Book Online: www.ssearenabelfast.com | Ticketmaster: In person: From 100 Ticketmaster outlets nationwide | By telephone (24 Hour): 0844 277 44 55 (ROI: 0818 719300) | Book Online: www.ticketmaster.ie | Ticket limit: Maximum 4 per person / transaction.

For more information and up to date announcements visit noelgallagher.com