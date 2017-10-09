Music star Bryan Ferry announces Belfast concert - for one night only

He is one of the most iconic and innovative singers and lyricists in popular music, with an original vocal brilliance of breathtaking elegance, with a career expanding four decades - and now Bryan Ferry is coming to Belfast.

Combining his sales as a solo artist and as the frontman of Roxy Music, Bryan Ferry has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

In 2011, Ferry was made a CBE for his contribution to the British music industry.

And the iconic Bryan Ferry will play at the Waterfront, Belfast for one night only on April 23, 2018.

This will be an unmissable night of Bryan Ferry’s greatest hits from his massive back catalogue all the way up to his acclaimed 2015 album Avonmore.

Tickets for the highly anticipated Belfast show on April 23 go on sale this Friday, October 13 at 10am.

Visit waterfront.co.uk or go to ticketmaster.ie for tickets and information.