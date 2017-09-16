MUSIC: U2 cancel Joshua Tree tour show citing safety concerns

Irish rockers U2 have cancelled a scheduled show in the United States.

The band was due to play at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri tonight, but, citing concerns over fans' safety, the show has been shelved.

This statement was published on the band's official website this afternoon:

"Live Nation and U2 regrettably announce their St. Louis show scheduled for tonight, September 16, 2017 has been cancelled.

"We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size.

"We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity.

"In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans’ safety by proceeding with tonight’s concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment." - Live Nation and U2