Musical to bring Mod culture to life

In 1964 a new phenomenon arrived on the British streets. It was the essence of all that was cool and was dubbed ‘mod’ culture. It was all about fashion (often tailor-made suits); music (including soul, ska, and R&B); and motor scooters (usually Lambretta or Vespa). The original mod scene was associated with amphetamine-fuelled all night dancing at clubs and a certain punkish, defiant attitude. Certain elements of the mod scene would became engaged in well-publicised clashes with rockers - regarded as members of the rival subculture.

Audiences can turn back the clock and enjoy a journey through the origins of mod music and style featuring some of the most iconic sounds of the 1960s during All or Nothing: The Mod Musical at Belfast Waterfront, October 17-19.

Presented in association with Downtown Radio, All Or Nothing is a quintessentially British mod-style show that tells the electric and compelling yet bittersweet tale of The Small Faces who encapsulated the genre’s mood and vibe. Kenney Jones, Ian McLagan, Ronnie Lane and Steve Marriott were four charismatic young musicians from East London with humour, attitude, passion and talent. They rocketed to the big time only to discover the path to success is paved with exploitation, betrayal and ultimately tragedy.

Belfast audiences will step back in time and recapture the spirit and emotion of genre-defining hit after classic hit, including Lazy Sunday, Tin Soldier, Sha La La La Lee, Itchycoo Park and the anthemic All Or Nothing.

The musical is written by award-winning actress and writer Carol Harrison who played fiery Louise Raymond in Eastenders and co-stars Chris Simmons, probably best known for playing DC Mickey Webb for over 12 years in long running ITV series, The Bill.

The musical is endorsed and supported by many of those who feature in its story, including singer PP Arnold and Steve Marriott’s daughter Mollie Marriott, who is the show’s vocal coach.

Tickets for All Or Nothing: The Mod Musical are available at www.waterfront.co.uk, by calling 028 9033 4455 and via the box office at the Ulster Hall.