New Lady Gaga tracks get thumbs up from Northern Ireland fans

Lady Gaga fans from Northern Ireland went into meltdown earlier today when the music star performed three tracks from her up-and-coming album ‘Joanne’ at a concert in America.

At the opening of her three-date ‘dive bar tour’ in Nashville, Lady Gaga debuted three songs from the new album (which is out October 21).

She opened with ‘Sinner’s Prayer’ and ‘A-Yo’. During ‘Million Reasons’, she performed alongside co-writer Hillary Lindsey. Gaga finished off with ‘Perfect Illusion’,

She also released ‘Million Reasons’ as an official single.

One Northern Ireland fan described ‘Million Reasons’ as one of the “most wonderful” songs she had ever heard.