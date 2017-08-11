Oh Yeah Legend Award for Vivian Campbell

Ulster rock guitarist Vivian Campbell, who found fame with the iconic Def Leppard, is set to receive this year’s Oh Yeah Legend Award.

The legendary performer, who is originally from Finaghy, joined the band in 1992, following spells performing with the likes of Thin Lizzy and White Snake, He will receive the prestigious accolade at the Mandela Hall, Belfast, on November 11, after which he will perform with his current band, Last In Line.

The event, which runs alongside the NI Music Prize, recognises the exceptional contribution of a musician or music industry figure from Northern Ireland. It will be the culmination of this year’s Sound of Belfast festival, which will run from November 2-11.

Vivian’s own story of global success began with Northern Ireland based heavy metal outfit Sweet Savage. He went on to write, perform, tour and work with some of the biggest names in rock.