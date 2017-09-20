Opera for babies at Culture Night Belfast

After its great success at Belfast BabyDay and Young At Art’s Belfast Children’s Festival, Northern Ireland Opera’s Little Lullabies returns as part of Culture Night Belfast this Friday September 22, supported by National Lottery funding through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Combining music, live operatic voices, bright colours, tactile textures, bubbles and finger puppets, Little Lullabies is an ideal first musical experience for babies and parents in the relaxed environment of the Baby Grand at the Grand Opera House. The event is suitable for babies and toddlers between the ages of 0-24 months and their parents/guardians.

Babies will join Northern Ireland Opera singers on the The Rainbow Boat for an adventure through the music of Hansel & Gretel, The Magic Flute and La Traviata.

Ciaran Scullion, head of music, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “Little Lullabies is a fantastic addition to the Culture Night programme. Babies and parents will be enchanted by the spectacular music and stunning voices of the Northern Ireland Opera singers. The Arts Council is proud to support both Northern Ireland Opera and Culture Night through National Lottery funding and would encourage everyone to get out and join in the massive celebrations at Culture Night.”

Northern Ireland Opera will be running four Little Lullabies sessions with each beginning on the hour starting at 10am, 11am, 12pm and 1pm. Each of the free sessions will last approximately 40 minutes and booking in advance is essential by emailing info@niopera.com or calling 02890 277 734.

For more information on events taking place as part of Belfast Culture Night on Friday September 22 visit www.culturenightbelfast.com.