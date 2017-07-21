paddy casey gig

One of Ireland’s most enduring singer-songwriters, Paddy Casey, is resurgent in 2017 following his latest single release Everything Must Change, and he will be playing his biggest Belfast headliner in years at the Empire Music Hall on Friday November 24.

The success of the single caught international attention and Paddy has been back on the festival circuit this year as well as selling out shows at home.

The Dublin born musician has been on the forefront of the Irish music scene since his debut album Amen (So Be It) in 1999, while his second release Living became the biggest seller in Ireland that year.

Paddy has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with U2 on their Vertigo Tour and also enjoyed a week long sold out residencies in Dublin’s prestigious Olympia Theatre and RDS.

In 2007 Paddy felt he needed to take a break from the recording, having released albums, singles and demos non-stop since he became a name on the Irish music scene back in 1999, with barely a day off in almost a decade. Following his five year hiatus he returned with his fourth studio album The Secret Life Of in 2012. In 2014 Paddy Casey released a compilation album of his best and most loved hits to date.

Doors open at 8.30pm and tickets are £15.00 from all Ticketmaster outlets and online at www.ticketmaster.ie.